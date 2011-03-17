Dragon Age 2 Facebook game is live

Dragon Age: Legends is now out of beta and available to everyone on Facebook. The game acts as a companion to Dragon Age 2, and is set in the same region of the Free Marches. You play as a Templar called Ravi, who must destroy a demonic abomination threatening to obliterate the town of Kaiten with what Bioware are calling "a hedonistic orgy of narcissism and opulence." Why would you want to stop that?

The story isn't the only reason to play Dragon Age: Legends, there's also some loot on offer. There will be five items to unlock for your character in Dragon Age 2, including a couple of ancient ring, a magical pendant, a trophy rack, and more . To play, simply visit the Dragon Age: Legends Facebook page.