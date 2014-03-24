Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls launch times announced - find out when the expansion unlocks

"Don't fear The Reaper," was the immortal advice of Blue Oyster Cult . And while perhaps that song was about coming to terms with the inevitability of death, it's also possible that they were instead advocating we attack Death's manifestation with a mixture of magic, piranhas, and magic piranhas . That's certainly a wish that can be fulfilled come today's release of Diablo 3's first expansion, Reaper of Souls.

The expansion is being rolled out in stages across the globe. Over the weekend , Blizzard announced the exact times that each region will unlock, giving you plenty of preparation for your dance with the reaper .

"For Asia, the expansion will be available to play at 11:00 a.m. PDT on March 24.

"3:00 a.m. KST on March 25

"2:00 a.m. CST on March 25"

"For Europe, the expansion will be available to play at 4:00 p.m. PDT on March 24.

"23:00 GMT on March 24

"00:00 CET on March 25

"01:00 EET on March 25

"03:00 MSK on March 25"

"For the Americas, the expansion will be available to play at 9:00 p.m. PDT on March 24.

"10:00 p.m. MDT on March 24

"11:00 p.m. CDT on March 24

"12:00 a.m. EDT on March 25

"1:00 a.m. ADT on March 25

"1:30 a.m. NDT on March 25

"12:00 p.m. SGT on March 25

"3:00 p.m. AEDT on March 25"

Blizzard also have advice for those hoping to avoid queues. "We advise logging in ahead of time to reduce potential queue times. Once you're in-game and the Reaper of Souls has launched in your region, you'll see a server broadcast message letting you know that the expansion is now available to play."

Let's just hope it's only brief queues excited monster bashers encounter, and not the return of the infamous Error 37 from Diablo 3's original launch.