Diablo 3 patch 2.1.0 now available on the PTR

Blizzard previously previewed patch 2.1.0 —a major content update that adds a tiered-difficulty Rift variant, a new location, and a timed 'Seasons' mode that works similarly to Diablo 2's Ladders. While that update still has no official release date, it is now available to trial in Diablo 3's Public Test Realm.

'Seasons' are the patch's major new feature. By participating in a season, you create a new Level 1 character and progress through a dedicated set of leaderboards. In addition to giving all score-chasers a fresh start, those registered for that season have a chance to earn special 'Conquest' achievements, and unlock exclusive rewards and Legendaries.

The patch also brings timed Greater Rifts, that scale in difficulty as you progress through them; and 'The Cesspool', a festering underworld that can occur in Nephalem and Greater Rifts.

If you'd like to participate in the test, Blizzard have produced a step-by-step guide for entering the PTR.



"Step 1: Create a PTR account. To create a PTR account, log in to Battle.net Account Management and double-click on your Diablo III game license; this will bring you to the game management page. On this page, click 'Create a PTR account'. If you've participated in any previous Diablo III PTR (including the Reaper of Souls beta), the "Create PTR account" button may not appear. This is because you've already created a PTR account and can therefore skip this step.



"Step 2: Once you have created a PTR account, installed the Battle.net desktop, and logged in with your Battle.net credentials, select "Diablo III" from the main menu on the left-hand side of the application.



"Step 3: On the Diablo III screen, there is a drop-down menu right above the "Play" button (note that this may say "Install" if you do not have Diablo III currently installed). Select "PTR: Diablo III" from this drop-down menu before proceeding.



"Step 4: You should now have the option to install and play the patch 2.1.0 PTR."



In addition, you can copy an existing Diablo 3 character to your PTR account.