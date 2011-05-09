Diablo 3 beta news incoming

Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime has announced that he will be dropping new info about the upcoming Diablo 3 beta at the latest Blizzard earnings call, happening tonight. Blizzplanet notes that Morhaime promised incoming Diablo 3 beta news last month, saying "development continues to go well, and we're very excited about the game ... I'm looking forward to sharing some more news about the game and our upcoming beta on the next call."

In 2009, Morhaime announced the start of the StarCraft 2 beta at a Blizzard earnings call, and the beta started just days later. Fingers crossed that something similar will happen this evening. The call is scheduled for 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EST / 9:30pm GMT. The same call could also reveal some big news on the next Call of Duty game.