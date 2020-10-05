Leoric’s Castle mod turns Diablo 2 into a competitive boss rush

Diablo 2 may be 20 years old, but seasoned adventurers have managed to wring even more challenge out of Blizzard's venerable sequel. Enter Leoric's Castle, a new mod that reimagines the devilish dungeon crawler as a roguelike bloodbath.

Far from just being Diablo 2: Deathmatch, Leoric's Castle fancies itself something of a competitive boss rush. Playable in free-for-all, duos, or in teams of four, rival players hack their way through a progression of dungeons, building characters with upgrades and gear purchased at goblin shops, all while fending off monsters and fellow adventurers alike.

Tentatively set between Diablo 1 and 2, Leoric's Castle boasts a grab-bag of bosses from both games, culminating in a fight against the skeletal King himself. Stick around long enough to land the killing blow, and grab yourself the win.

It sounds somewhat hellish, personally. Speaking on Reddit , however, the creator reckons the mod is more welcoming than it appears, with "just as much PvE as there is PvP". Even so, I don't much fancy my chances against Diablo 2's seasoned adventurers.