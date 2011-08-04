Popular

Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer shows hacking, chatting, city hubs and side quests

The latest Deus Ex trailer tries to summarise every reason you should play Human Revolution into a five minute overview. Conspiracies! Hacking! Moral choices! Murderous fist-chisels! It's hard to fit it all into five minutes. You should read our eight page Deus Ex: Human Revolution review , instead. You'll find it in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , which should be on store shelves right now. You can also buy the issue online , or subscribe to receive every issue earlier, cheaper, and clad in our cover-line free subs covers.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is out on August 23 in the US, August 26 in Europe.

