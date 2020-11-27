Dell's G5 15 SE is the perfect AMD Black Friday gaming laptop and is just $767 today

Gaming laptops in the Black Friday PC sales can easily place your wallet above the $1,000 price tag, but the Dell G5 15 SE is a great laptop for portable gaming, and for under a four-digit price tag too. With Dell behind this laptop, you can be sure that this is a quality machine, but you're in even more capable hands in that this machine is made from AMD parts.

This model is an AMD machine and boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, and an AMD Radeon RX 5600 Mobile GPU which is perfect for 1080p gaming. It actually delivers gaming performance not far off the RTX 2060, making it a rather tasty mobile chip. It's also equipped with 8GB of RAM split into a dual-channel 2x 4GB configuration and a 256MB SSD, which are great specs for the price of the laptop.

If you're worried about how well your favorite games will run on the Dell G5, there's a handy drop-down menu further down the product page that will let you see how the laptop will perform.

We've made a lot of noise about the RTX 2060 machines for less than $1,000 being good value, but the RX 5600M delivers similar performance making it an outstanding gaming laptop. With a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU, 8GB of 3,200MHz RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, the overall package is pretty sweet too. Use code 'WEEKEND10' to get the full discount.View Deal

If you buy through the Dell website, not only will you get a great deal but Windows 10 Home is included in your purchase, which makes it perfect for school or work. The Dell G5 15 SE is currently on sale for $853, saving you £77 off it's initial $930 price tag. But if you make sure to also use the code 'WEEKEND10' to get an extra 10% off your purchase—that brings the price down to a mouthwatering $767.33.

