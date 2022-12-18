Darktide made us hungry for sick Warhammer 40K art, so here's 40 wallpapers for your desktop or phone

Darktide has us wanting to pay homage to the Golden Throne.
With the coming of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, we've had the grimmest and darkest of settings on the brain. Thanks to classics like Dawn of War and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, the best Warhammer 40K games have a long and distinguished legacy on the PC, and it's a great time to celebrate that with some of the phenomenal art that has shaped—and been shaped by—the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
It was tough picking from the absolutely enormous collection of art, and some of the more prolific artists could have galleries all their own full of every one of their revving chainswords and lovingly rendered purity seals. In the end, we narrowed it down to 40 entries (one for each of the thousand) that comprise our favorites from all over the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
Phil is a contributor for PC Gamer, formerly of TechRadar Gaming. With four years of experience writing freelance for several publications, he's covered every genre imaginable. For 15 years he's done technical writing and IT documentation, and more recently traditional gaming content. He has a passion for the appeal of diversity, and the way different genres can be sandboxes for creativity and emergent storytelling. With thousands of hours in League of Legends, Overwatch, Minecraft, and countless survival, strategy, and RPG entries, he still finds time for offline hobbies in tabletop RPGs, wargaming, miniatures painting, and hockey.