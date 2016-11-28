Cyber Monday speaker deals

If you want your audio sounding great, we've found some great Cyber Monday deals below for you. If there's a deal on one of our favorite speakers, even better! Nothing beats the visceral impact of a great pair of speakers. Don't forget the subwoofer!
The best deals right now
Klipsch RB-10 bookshelf speaker: (save $120) - The Klipsch RB-10 makes for some kick-ass PC speakers if you have an amp or receiver that can power them.
If surround sound is more your thing, the excellent Razer Leviathan is currently discounted to $140 from Amazon - a saving of $60.
All of our favorite deals
US deals:
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth: (save $17)
Klipsch Quintet V 5-channel home theater system: (save $350)
Sonos PLAY:1 smart wireless speaker: $150, Amazon , Best Buy (save $50)
Klipsch R-15PM powered monitor pair: $349, Amazon (save $150)
KEF LS50 mini monitor: $1,200, Amazon (save $300)
Logitech UE Boom Bluetooth speaker: (save $100)
UK deals:
Bose Companion 2 Series III: £75, Amazon (save £15)
Creative GigaWorks T20 Series II: £57, Amazon (save £13)
Sonos PLAY:1 smart wireless speaker (black): £139, Amazon (save £30)
Logitech Z313: £36, Amazon (save £9)
Creative T30 wireless: £89, Amazon (save £10)
