Curious about esports? Watch the StarCraft 2 TSL tournament for free

If you've ever been tempted to check out StarCraft 2 as a spectator sport, you should definitely watch the recent Team Liquid Starleague tournament. The whole competition is available to watch now for free on the TSL site . It's got it all, incredibly talented players, tense match-ups, and expert narration from some of the best shoutcasters in the world.

The TSL has become another regular fixture in our StarCraft 2 calendar, alongside the GSL and Day[9] 's regular casts. It's fair to say many of us have become completely hooked on watching StarCraft 2 (find out how Tom got hooked here ). We think you might like it, too, so we gathered together ten of the best StarCraft 2 matches to help get you started.