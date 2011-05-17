Popular

Curious about esports? Watch the StarCraft 2 TSL tournament for free

By

StarCraft 2 TvZ

If you've ever been tempted to check out StarCraft 2 as a spectator sport, you should definitely watch the recent Team Liquid Starleague tournament. The whole competition is available to watch now for free on the TSL site . It's got it all, incredibly talented players, tense match-ups, and expert narration from some of the best shoutcasters in the world.

The TSL has become another regular fixture in our StarCraft 2 calendar, alongside the GSL and Day[9] 's regular casts. It's fair to say many of us have become completely hooked on watching StarCraft 2 (find out how Tom got hooked here ). We think you might like it, too, so we gathered together ten of the best StarCraft 2 matches to help get you started.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments