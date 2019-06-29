Crackdown 3 adds flying and air strikes

Crackdown 3's latest update is a chunky one: it adds flying, air strikes, and four elemental melee weapons that you can summon at will.

If you strap into the new wingsuit you'll be able to compete in ring-based wingsuit races, but you'll mainly use it to get around the city of New Providence and rain hell on enemies from above. That's where the Hellstorm Flare comes in handy—throw it to call an air strike on the target location. Or if you don't want help, chuck one of the new Cluster Duck grenades, which erupt in a series of explosions.

The update also adds the Agency Peacekeeper Beacon, which you activate to call in civilian militia backup, and the Elemental Forge gadget, which summons four elemental weapons, including the Flaming Sword and the Ice Mace. They behave exactly as you'd expect—you can see them in action from 0:36 in the trailer at the top of this post.

"Repetitive and middling, Crackdown 3 is a totally average open-world," said Ian in his review. This update won't change that, but the flying looks smooth and the new weapons fun. If you played it and enjoyed it, this might be an excuse to jump back in and cause chaos for a few more hours.