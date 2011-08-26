Counter-Strike: Global Offensive trailer reveals cross-platform play, Valve to host official servers

The first trailer for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has landed on Gametrailers . In between messages mentioning the new weapons, maps and game modes, one pop up confirms that CS:GO will have cross platform play, giving us an opportunity to playfully shoot Playstation 3 and Mac players in the face.

Kotaku have spent some time with CS:GO, and can confirm a few new facts. Global Offensive will have a "casual mode" which will give players funds to buy whatever they like between rounds. This mode will also support cross team chat and let you spectate enemy team members. "Competitive mode" will provide a more traditional Counter-Strike set up.

Valve are also planning to host their own servers for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Players will still be able to set up and host their own dedicated servers outside of Valve's systems, but official servers will come with their own skill-based matchmaking system, and aim to provide a consistent experience for competitive play.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is being shown at a number of trade shows over the next few weeks, including PAX, and will go into beta in October. For more information on CS:GO, check out our previous post on the confirmed maps and weapons , including molotov cocktails and decoy bombs. Valve haven't said much about new maps and modes, but told Kotaku that one of them would cast some players as bank robbers. CS:GO is out next year.