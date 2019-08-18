Cliff Bleszinski might make another game after all (and it won't be a battle royale)

(Image credit: Cliff Bleszinski)

Cliff Bleszinski surprised us in November when, following the failure of his battle royale Radical Heights, he swore off making games forever. But the LawBreakers creator and former design director at Epic Games has now changed his tune, saying he has "a game idea and it won't get out of my head".

AND IT'S NOT A FUCKING BATTLE ROYALEAugust 15, 2019

He later said on Twitter that he was working up more than one idea, and that if he did end up making anything it'd be "small and most likely done remotely. Indie stuff."

Don't expect him to talk about it for a while: he's focusing on a memoir for a moment. But it's safe to say that, as Andy predicted last year, we haven't seen the last of Bleszinski.