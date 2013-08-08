2K Games currently has "no plans" to release Civilization Online in North America

Yesterday saw the reveal of Civilization Online , an intriguing MMO in development by South Korean studio XL Games in partnership with 2K. The idea pits four cultures against each other in a sandbox world where the greatest leaders, crafters, and PvP warriors can lead their civilizations to military or technological victory—just so long as their real world civilization is Korea, for now.

2K Games PR Manager Brian Roundy tells PC Gamer: "Civilization Online is developed by South Korea-based XL Games in partnership with 2K, and will be available first in Korea. No release date has been set. There are no plans for a North American release at this time."

PC Gamer has dispatched a scout to initiate trade negotiations—how much dye and incense seems fair to secure an MMO release?