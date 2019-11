Sid Meiers' Civilization 6 has erupted out of nowhere with an aspirational trailer voiced by everyone's favourite short-lived northerner. More surprising still, it'll be here October 21 of this year.

Perhaps it felt Stellaris' 4X elements were getting a little too much praise for comfort. Whatever the cause, the sixth instalment brings big changes to the series, such as cities made up of districts, active research and AI with agendas. Phil has put together an incisive primer to see you right.