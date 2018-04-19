Cities: Skylines gets greener with next month's Parklife expansion

Cities: Skylines' next expansion is called Parklife, and is due next month.

Cities: Skylines' next expansion is called Parklife, and is due next month.

Cities: Skylines' next expansion is called Parklife

It adds zoos and coasters and campsites and flowerbeds

There's a new park area tool, five new maps, new assets and level-up features that increase your park's property values

Placing buildings next to paths in park districts, and turning building recesses green

Anyway, here's Parklife's announcement trailer:

Anyway, here's Parklife's announcement trailer:

With that, Paradox and Colossal Order explain that the aforementioned park area tool lets players create park districts wherever they have empty land. Across five new maps, players can employ a new sightseeing bus line, new service buildings and new attractions—not least amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos.

Another highlight is that, for the first time, buildings can be placed next to paths in park districts—while three new city policies and eight new park policies mean recreational hazards such as 'Fireworks' and 'Animal Ethics' must be considered. More on all of that, and the latest complimentary main game update, can be read here.

Cities: Skylines' Parklife is due on May 24, 2018. It costs £10.25/$13.49, with a limited-time ten percent Steam discount.

