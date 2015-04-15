Circa Infinity is a mindbending rave platformer

I like the idea that games can sometimes be music videos, especially when they're as striking and well-soundtracked as Circa Infinity. It's a platformer about invading recursive circular arenas, all while avoiding the blobby spectral enemies that live in this "mysterious dreamscape". If a compass could dream, it'd look like this.

The video explains the concept far better than I can, and you get a snippet of the soundtrack too.

All 32 levels worth of Circa Infinity will be out this summer, and the game's looking for love on Greenlight. If you like the look of it, why not give it an upvote.