CCP creative director discusses the art of Eve Online

Eve Online is gorgeous. Without elements like terrain and gravity to work on, CCP are entirely free to concentrate on capturing the strange awe and melancholy of piloting a lone vessel down an interstellar highway in a vast, war-afflicted universe. Our friends over on Edge have had a good chat with creative director Torfi Frans Ólafsson about the themes and that inspire Eve's artists. Themes like Iceland, Vikings, "The darkness," and "the way that nature just simply kills you if you choose to ignore it.” It's dark, rich, and deeply interesting, like a massive chocolate gateaux.

Ólafsson also discusses in detail the thinking behind the renovated character creator, the design of Eve's races and the challenges of making a vacuum beautiful. Check out the full interview on Edge .