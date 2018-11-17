CCG Eternal leaves Early Access, 250-card expansion revealed

Eternal, one of the best card games on PC, left Early Access this week, and developer Dire Wolf Digital marked the occasion by revealing a 250-card expansion called Defiance, which is coming in December.

The full release wasn't accompanied by a big update, so it's basically a symbolic move for the CCG, which has been in Early Access for nearly two years—a lot longer than initially intended.

Eternal, according to Tom's description in the article linked above, looks and feels like Hearthstone in practice, but layers in extra depth with 'instant' cards that can be played during your opponent's turn and mana cards with specific colors for each faction. It sounds like a good blend of accessibility and complex systems, and it all feels "quicker and more satisfying than most other digital CCGs".

Dire Wolf Digital, which is also the developer of The Elder Scrolls: Legends, didn't give much away about the Defiance expansion—it simply teased a single card called Defiance (see it here) and promised "new mechanics to explore and new decks to discover".

It will reveal more detail at an Eternal tournament tomorrow, which will stream live on Twitch. You can find out more here.

