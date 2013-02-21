Capcom teases Panta Rhei engine and Deep Down at PS4 press conference

At Sony's PlayStation 4 reveal earlier today, Capcom announced a new game engine named Panta Rhei and a game tentatively titled Deep Down. As Capcom has a history of porting its games to PC, and the PlayStation 4 is essentially a custom PC , we can probably expect to see the fantasy action game come our way.

We don't know much about the game, other than it's of the third-person action variety (a dungeon crawler?), it looks very pretty, and there is a very big dragon. We also know that the PS4 is releasing during the holidays this year, and if Deep Down (or whatever it ends up being called) is a launch game, we might also have it this year or, more likely, early 2014.

This may also apply to the other games demoed at the press conference, including Watch Dogs and Destiny , though we still haven't confirmed PC support for the latter.