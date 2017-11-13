Call of Duty: WWII has been accidentally granting double XP since launch

This past weekend was double XP time for Call of Duty: WWII, but a number of players noticed, and complained, that they weren't actually getting double XP. It turns out that they were right—not because Sledgehammer forgot to turn it on, but because it forgot to turn it off.

You’re right, it’s not. We accidentally triggered 3XP. So grind while you can this weekend while it’s on. Monday AM it goes back to normal.November 11, 2017

"We launched with 2XP active, unintentionally. Everyone was getting 2XP since 11/3 [the COD:WWII release date] and up until we made the playlist change late Thursday night, which effectively launched 3XP," Condrey explained in greater detail on Reddit. "Come Monday, when we turn off the XP bonus, it will effectively revert to what we should have had at launch (aka 1XP). So early players, you got a huge head start."

Full credit to Sledgehammer for letting players continue to reap the triple XP (and the double XP weekend has been extended into Tuesday), but the replies to Condrey's Reddit post illustrates the problem it faces going forward: The general consensus, at least based on that thread, appears to be that the pace of progress is already a slow grind—and as of today it's going to be a whole lot slower.

Players who haven't yet taken up online arms won't likely be bothered by that fact, but those who dove into Call of Duty: WWII straight-away—committed fans, in other words—may find it frustrating. Given EA's climbdown on Star Wars Battlefront 2 hero costs today, which demonstrates quite clearly that vociferous gamer anger works, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see similar crosshairs brought to bear on Sledgehammer and Activision next.