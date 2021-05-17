Call of Duty: Warzone has banned over half a million cheaters so far

Call of Duty: Warzone co-developer Raven Software recently tweeted about banning 30,000 "malicious accounts in a single day", bringing the total to "over half a million accounts".

Raven Software's associate creative director Amos Hodge previously aired his frustration about cheaters in Warzone and said the team are doing what they can and "continually making updates". The replies to the tweet announcing the recent ban wave show Raven Software have their work cut out for them—players complain about being unjustly banned due to their accounts being hacked, or how account bans can be easily circumvented by simply making a new account. Back in February, a blog post on the official Call of Duty website confirmed the existence of an internal anti-cheat program and promised "the security and enforcement teams have additional measures coming—both preventative and enforcement—throughout the year to root out both cheaters and cheat providers."