Call of Duty: Warzone 1.0 says farewell with free banner commemorating its worst meta ever

By Andy Chalk
published

With Warzone 2.0 less than two months away, Activision has rolled out Warzone's final major update.

Call of Duty: Warzone guys
(Image credit: Activision)
Audio player loading…

The idea of a successful live-service battle royale 'ending' feels a little odd to me, but that's what's happening with Call of Duty: Warzone (opens in new tab), which received its final major update today.

Call of Duty: Warzone launched in March 2020 and made an immediately positive impression, and has grown in the years since with new maps, operators, weapons, and even giant movie monsters. Interestingly, amidst all the major content and gameplay updates, Raven Software said in a blog post (opens in new tab) that what it's most proud of are the various quality-of-life improvements it's made, "and our focus on reducing points of friction in the core gameplay loop."

Warzone is undeniably a success, but with Warzone 2.0 set to launch soon after the Modern Warfare 2 reboot coming in October, its days were inevitably numbered. Which brings us to today's mid-season update, the final major update to Call of Duty: Warzone. The update will kick off weekly playlist rotations featuring "classic and fan-favorite" game modes, expanded support for solo players, and the usual array of gameplay and quality-of-life improvements.

The best part, though, or at least the most fun, may be the "Warzone Stories" calling cards, free for all players as a kind of memento of the glory days. Players who were around for the integration of Black Ops–Cold War in December 2020 will remember the community outcry around the wildly overpowered DMR-14 (opens in new tab). Now, you can remember it forever as a profile badge.

King Grau! - The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great Weapons. Let’s celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned.

(Image credit: Activision)

Cracked Meta! - A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the “cracked” DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone. If you’re still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well. 

(Image credit: Activision)

Eagle Child! - We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it’s “Ego Challenge” or “Eagle Child”, we want you to feel represented either way.

(Image credit: Activision)

Big Fish! - Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it’s a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented.

(Image credit: Activision)

Pest Control! - We’ve all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma’s house, there’s a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles.

(Image credit: Activision)

Swap-Seat-Snipe! - We have seen some absolutely incredible content come from planes, with one of the most impressive being the wealth of snipes from the passenger seat. Equip this Calling Card while sniping from 1,000ft up to show your opponents just how calculated it was.

(Image credit: Activision)

Naturally, there's also a final farewell from Butcher:

See more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to launch on November 16, a few weeks after the October 28 release of the Modern Warfare 2 reboot. Based on what we've heard so far, we think it could be pretty good (opens in new tab)

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments