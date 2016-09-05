Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered multiplayer action showcased in new trailer

The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare multiplayer trailer released last week came along with word that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, the updated version of the groundbreaking shooter that's included with some editions of Infinite Warfare, will (eventually) include 16 multiplayer maps that were released for the original game. Now Modern Warfare Remastered has its own multiplayer trailer, and it looks really good.

Infinite Warfare, as befits its sci-fi setting, features a raft of new technology, including Combat Rigs, customizable weaponry, and various sorts of imaginary gadgetry. But sometimes it's nice to go back to the classics, isn't it? This one is currently restricted to those who purchase either the Digital Legacy or Digital Deluxe editions of Infinite Warfare, but I'm inclined to agree with my compatriot at GamesRadar who predicted that Activision will release Modern Warfare: Remastered separately sometime after the holiday season, when the initial rush of Infinite Warfare sales has passed.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare Remastered, are out on November 4.

