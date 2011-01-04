Call of Duty: Black Ops most pirated game of 2010

Call of Duty: Black Ops has been torrented more than four million times, easily enough to make it the most pirated game of 2010 ahead of runners up Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Mafia 2.

TorrentFreak made the announcement, gathering the figures from public BitTorrent trackers to create a list of the top five most pirated PC games of the year. The list is as follows.



1. Call of Duty: Black Ops - 4 270 000

2. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - 3 960 000

3. Mafia 2 - 3 5550 000

4. Mass Effect 2 - 3 240 000

5. Starcraft 2 - 3 120 000

Call of Duty: Black Ops takes the dubious honour of following last year's most torrented game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. TorrentFreak report that piracy numbers are up slightly from last year's front runners. The Call of Duty: Black Ops piracy figures are still dwarfed by the game's success at retail, with Activision having announced that they've already made one billion dollars from worldwide sales.