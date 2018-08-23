Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC trailer shows off 4K graphics and uncapped framerates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is "optimized for the PC," says Activision, and in case there's any doubt, here's a new PC-specific trailer showing it off.

The PC version of Black Ops 4 will support ultrawide and multi-monitor setups, with 4K resolutions and uncapped framerates. Players can take advantage of "extensive control customizations," and "gameplay and gunplay [are] balanced for the PC experience." What exactly that means isn't actually clear, but trailer makes reference to mouse and keyboard support, and that's definitely a plus in an FPS series we've always played with mouse and keyboard.

Thomas Wilson, the co-head of co-developer Beenox, was more on-point a couple of weeks ago, ahead of the start of the first Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta. "Basically what we do is spend the amount of resources and time that PC version needs for the first time," he said. "We look at what the PC community would expect—and that comes down to flexibility, options, and it's making sure that we have a wide variety of features that are supported so that we address what players want."

That includes features you'd expect, like adjustable FOV, but also subtler elements like matching the mouse sensitivity to Overwatch and Destiny 2. "That way, there's a natural transition if you're used to playing on Battle.net," he said.

Alas, despite being optimized for PC, the second Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta—like the first—will be available first on PlayStation 4. Our turn to try the new battle royale mode comes on September 14.