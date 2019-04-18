Popular

Burnout Paradise's servers are going dark after over a decade

The remastered version's servers will be unaffected, but August 1 is your last chance to race the original online.

Sad news, everyone: Burnout Paradise's servers, which have been online for over a decade, are finally going dark. On August 1, 2019, the brilliant, often-imitated yet rarely bested racing game from 2008 (technically 2009 on PC) will shut down its online servers for good. Another one bites the dust.

A decade-plus of life is pretty damn impressive for any online game—particularly an EA game, if we're being honest—but it's still hard not to be saddened a little at the thought of an aging game having its ticket punched. It will, at least, remain on our list of the best racing games on PC.

It's not all bad news, however. The game will still be playable offline, and the servers for Burnout Paradise Remastered, which launched on PC in 2018, will be unaffected.

