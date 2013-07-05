Borderlands 2: Game of the Year edition listing found in Steam database

Congratulations reader, you are now enjoying the News Post of the Year. Admittedly it has won no awards, nor received any critical praise. But I figure if games can give themselves a self-congratulatory Game of the Year edition, why can't I? The most recent sighting is for a Borderlands 2 : GOTY bundle, references to which have been found in the Steam database . While the distributor's back-end listings can be an unreliable measure of future releases, it's not against type for the series.

If it is real, here's what will be found inside Borderlands 2: A Game That Was Released In The Year That It Was Released edition:



Captain Scarlet's And Her Pirate's Booty

Mister Torgue's Campaign Of Carnage

Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt

Tiny Tina's Assault On Dragon Keep

Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade

Mechromancer Pack

Psycho Pack

Creature Slaughter Dome

Basically, it's a full round up of the extra levels and new characters introduced since the games release. Of course, for now there's no official confirmation on the existence of the pack, so also no word on its price or release.

Oh, and do me a favour: don't go telling people about this whole News Post of the Year thing. Otherwise they'll all be at it.

Thanks, MP1st .