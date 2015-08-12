Blizzard: "we’ll consider Warcraft" after StarCraft 2

StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void producer Tim Morten tells IGN that Blizzard will consider a return to Warcraft, among other ideas, once the team has finished the last of the promised three expansions for StarCraft 2.

"It’s very rewarding for us to hear that there’s demand out there for more RTS content in the Warcraft universe so once we’re done with Void I think we’ll get together as a team and talk about what would inspire us to work on next. There’s no question, though, that we’ll consider Warcraft, StarCraft, or even new ideas. Anything is possible."

Though this isn't the end for StarCraft as a series, Morten says that Legacy of the Void will definitely end this particular story—more on that in the rest of the story.

A new Warcraft strategy game isn't an impossibility, then. This sounds like one of those things that's more likely to happen if a lot of people politely suggest that another Warcraft RTS would be lovely, ta. Why not let Blizzard know your whether or not you'd like more WC, just in case a Blizzard person reads the thread. Hi Blizzard.