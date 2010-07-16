Blizzard talks Real ID, plans for world domination

In the wake of the near-fiasco with Real ID , which, if implemented, would have forced StarCraft II and World of Warcraft posters to use their real names on the official forums, Blizzard has compiled a Q&A on their plans for the future of the Real ID system. It's a lengthy read, but if you have any questions about exactly how your real name will be used by Blizzard, you may find the answer after the jump.
My favorite quote from the whole thing? Right here:
http://www.pcgamer.com/2010/07/09/blizzard-backtrack-on-realid-changes/