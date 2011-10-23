Blizzard DOTA screenshots introduce Thrall, Arthas and Diablo 3's Witch Doctor

The Blizzard DOTA Panel that took place earlier today at Blizzcon 2011 dropped a ton of interesting info on the features that will set the free StarCraft 2 mod apart from competitors like League of Legends, Heroes of Newerth and Dota 2. There was news of mounts, winnable boss monsters that live in the jungles between lanes, and the disposal of the traditional last hit method of earning experience. That's all well and good, but what does it actually look like? Find out in the many screenshots that have emerged from the conference today.