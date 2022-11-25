Where to find the cheapest Black Friday RTX 3080 deals

As Black Friday rages on, many PC gamers are taking the opportunity to upgrade their rigs with all the latest hardware at discount prices, particularly on a new graphics card that'll make your favorite PC games look their best. However, with all the Black Friday graphics card deals (opens in new tab) around you might struggle to find a good one, let alone an MSRP RTX 3080. Don't worry; I've turned over every rock to find you the best deals on the card at the top of our best graphics card (opens in new tab) guide. (Unfortunately for me, I didn't find any RTX 3080s hiding in my backyard).

As Nvidia releases its RTX 40-series cards you should expect to see some deals on last-generation RTX 30-series cards throughout the holiday. Though the RTX 4080 (opens in new tab) outperforms the RTX 3080 and even the RTX 3080 Ti by a pretty large margin, it costs a whole lot more, too. The MSRP for the RTX 4080 is $1,599, while a new RTX 3080 goes for $699, typically.

So yeah, these last-gen GPUs are more appealing. Retailers have been selling RTX 3080s for well above MSRP over the last year or so, sometimes even double, and are finally selling them back down at their regular price of $699… and calling it a Black Friday deal. Gross, right?

Notice that I said 'new' RTX 3080s. That's because you'll find quite a lot of used and refurbished RTX 3080 GPUs selling for $525-$600 floating around from third-party sellers on Newegg and Amazon. I'd do my best to avoid the temptation since you have no idea what these cards were used for in their previous life, especially since GPU mining for cryptocurrency has only declined recently. This means former miners are dumping their overworked cards onto the second-hand market.

All the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right now

Thankfully, I was able to track down a handful of cheap RTX 3080s on both Amazon and Newegg that are worth a look. So, here are the RTX 3080 GPUs I've found that are as close to as possible, or below, the $699 MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 Gaming Master | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $879.99 $659.99 at Newegg (save $220) (opens in new tab) *May come back in stock*

This Aorus RTX 3080 has the distinct honor of being the cheapest RTX 3080 GPU we found on Black Friday that's below MSRP! The only problem is that only a few of these unicorns are currently in stock. So move fast or else you'll have to check again later.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,725 MHz Boost | $732.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

So, the Zotac isn't technically on sale. But it's been selling for $732 for a while now, making it one of the cheaper 10GB RTX 3080 that's in stock. Any 3080 will be a real performance boost if you're upgrading from a 20-series GPU.

(opens in new tab) Peladn Gaming RTX 3080| 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | $719.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $20) (opens in new tab)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is an RTX 3080 at MSRP. It's been a hella long time since we saw one at this price, and an overclocked one, too (however moderately). There is a caveat, though, and that's because this is a pre-order with the card actually being "released" on December 1st, 2022. Though that's not long to wait now.

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330) (opens in new tab)

If you're not willing to wait until December, or are willing to pay another $70 just for the artwork alone, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead. The anime art surely makes it go faster, too.

The cheapest one I spotted so far was the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 Master 10GB GPU for $659 (opens in new tab), which is actually below MSRP. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing it's sold out. But it's worth clicking Auto Notify on Newegg and keeping an eye on throughout the weekend since items do get restocked.

The triple-fanned Peladn Gaming RTX 3080 is going for $699 (opens in new tab) right now. Yeah, it's only $20 cheaper than what it normally goes for, but even this slight discount makes it the cheapest new RTX 3080 that's in stock right now.

This $732 (opens in new tab)Zotac Gamin RTX 3080 OC 10GB actually had a recent price drop of over $100 early last week to hit this price, and there seems to be plenty in stock on Amazon.

Well, this Maxsun RTX 3080 Icraft 10GB was selling for $699 earlier today, and its price oddly spiked up to $884 (opens in new tab). There's a good chance that the price may go back down as part of Newegg's Cyber Monday deals.

The Yeston RTX 3080 10GB is one of the nicest looking RTX 3080s you can buy right now for $769 (opens in new tab). It's about $300 cheaper than what it usually sells for, and it's got a nice looking cherry blossom look to it. FYI, this GPU doesn't come out until the end of the month, so this would be a pre-order.