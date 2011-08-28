Bioware: With Mass Effect 3, Commander Shepard's story is complete

Mass Effect 3 promises to be an explosive end to Bioware's trilogy, but will it be the end of its universe?

"Not at all no," says Bioware CEO Dr. Ray Mazuka when we put the question to him at Gamescom this year. "We have ambitious plans to continue this franchise going forward. Mass Effect 3 is simultaneously a couple of different things; a thrilling and epic conclusion to the trilogy as we promised our fans we'd provide for Commander Shepard, but it's also a brand new beginning – it's an entry point for new fans and it's also a brand new beginning."

But does this mean an end to our favourite deep-space reporter puncher? No more arguments over hair colour? No more comparisons between Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale? No more Shepard?

"Yes," producer Michael Gamble told us. "After this, Commander Shepard's story is complete."

"So even if there are more games in the Mass Effect universe, he/she definitely won't be in them?

"Correct."

With its detailed universe and huge cast, there was never much chance of Mass Effect fading from the stars just because the Reapers were pointed to the door. Not everything revolves around Shepard, and with so many worlds, there's never going to be a shortage of stories to focus on. But where would you like to see the series go next? An MMO? A Homeworld style strategy game involving the Flotila? Another RPG, picking up the adventures of a specific character? Or do you think it just won't be the same without Shepard, Joker and the gang leading the way? Share your ideas here...