Binding of Isaac: Rebirth expansion announced

Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen has announced a planned expansion for recently released remake Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. Which, if you've committed to collecting every item and secret in the game, is great albeit potentially ruinous news.

"Once the holidays end, the Nicalis gang will be jumping back into the abyss and digging into the very large design doc I have ready for 'em," writes McMillen. "I have big plans for this expansion, I hope to add a very huge chunk of gameplay in the form of a new game mode that will almost double the amount of things you can do, I'm very proud of this new design."

The expansion will feature more enemies, bosses, areas and endings, and will also add a new playable character to the roster. As for new items, McMillen is looking for community submissions. Item descriptions can be submitted and voted on through this Reddit thread. If you've played the game, you probably won't be surprised to find the comment "pls edmund, little poops" places pretty high up the current list.