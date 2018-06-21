Big changes come to Battletech in the 1.10 update

A major update to Battletech has rolled out on Steam and GOG, adding "Granular Difficulty Settings" and custom campaign mode options, a new time acceleration feature, combat speed optimizations, "quality of life improvements" in the MechLab, ultrawide monitor support, and quite a lot more.

The new difficulty settings can be adjusted at any time, and as the name suggests provide a far finer degree of control over the experience than was previously available. Here's what you can change:

Lethality - when enabled, MechWarriors that are disabled in combat will always be killed.

- when enabled, MechWarriors that are disabled in combat will always be killed. 'Mech Destruction - when enabled, 'Mechs disabled from Center Torso destruction are permanently lost. This setting is intended for veterans and those seeking a significant challenge.

- when enabled, 'Mechs disabled from Center Torso destruction are permanently lost. This setting is intended for veterans and those seeking a significant challenge. No Rare Salvage - when enabled, + and ++ items are no longer generated as salvage results (but remain purchasable in stores).

- when enabled, + and ++ items are no longer generated as salvage results (but remain purchasable in stores). MechWarrior Progression - adjust the amount of experience that MechWarriors gain after each mission.

- adjust the amount of experience that MechWarriors gain after each mission. Advanced MechWarriors - increase or decrease the frequency of more powerful MechWarriors appearing in Hiring Halls in later parts of the game.

- increase or decrease the frequency of more powerful MechWarriors appearing in Hiring Halls in later parts of the game. Enemy Force Strength - increase or decrease the baseline strength of the enemy forces you'll face in procedural contracts.

- increase or decrease the baseline strength of the enemy forces you'll face in procedural contracts. Contract Payment - increase or decrease the amount of C-Bills paid by procedural contracts across the game.

- increase or decrease the amount of C-Bills paid by procedural contracts across the game. Salvage - increase or decrease the amount of salvage you may obtain from negotiation on procedural contracts.

New campaigns can be made tougher with the new Ironman Mode, which restricts you to a single, auto-updating save slot. Mechs built out of salvaged parts can now be set to start empty instead of with a stock loadout, and players seeking "a significant challenge" can also increase the number of salvaged parts required to build a new mech. New in-game events have been added, and event generation has been improved and debugged.

Turn times have been decreased overall, and individual action times can be "greatly accelerated" by pressing the spacebar. Ultra-wide monitor is apparently still a little hinky, but Harebrained said the issues are "cosmetic only," and not sufficient to delay the feature. The update also brings the Battletech Launcher out of beta, which enables Borderless Windowed Mode, Exclusive Fullscreen Mode, and Video Rendering API to be configured prior to launching the game.

The full list of additions, updates, balance changes, and bug fixes is really long, so if you want to dive into that you can do so on the Paradox forums. The list of known issues that persist in the 1.10 update is much shorter, so you can check that out below.