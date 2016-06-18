Battlefleet Gothic: Armada's Space Marines arriving June 21

You have only a couple of days left to be an 'early adopter' of Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, early adoption giving you a couple of DLC races for free: the Space Marines and the Tau. Those spacey marines are due to arrive on June 21, which just so happens to be the date that the early adoption period ends. So if you want Space Marines in your big mad space cathedral RTS, and you don't want to pay 'owt, consider picking the game up on Steam soonish.

Here's a quick trailer introducing the grim Space Marines. Cheer up you miserable lot, it's not like the fate of the empire hangs in the bal...ah.

Is Battlefleet Gothic: Armada any good? Dan Griliopoulos reckons so: he called it a "tubthumping tribute to the 40K universe, with perfectly grim design", although the "multiplayer definitely needs work on its balance".