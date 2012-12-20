Battlefield 3 End Game pack to include vehicle dropship, dirt bikes, capture the flag

Battlefield 3's fifth expansion will be all about speed, according to information on CVG . They report that the four new maps added in End Game will host three new vehicles (including a dirt bike) and a drop ship that "provides support to ground troops with vehicle drop capabilities." That extra pace should prove useful in the returning Capture The Flag mode. I'm looking forward to seeing the ensuing silliness rendered in Battlefield 3's ultra-gritty environments.

End Game is the last expansion pack listed as part of the Battlefield Premium package. Make the most of it, it's unlikely there'll be any more before Battlefield 4 arrives toward the end of next year. Here's the current feature list for End Game:

Key features:



Four new maps designed for high speed combat and action

Three new vehicles including the fast and agile dirt bikes

New dropship provides support to ground troops with vehicle drop capabilities

Return of the classic Capture The Flag game mode

Little more than that is known for now. Battlefield 3 players are currently busy conquering the shellshocked streets of Tehran in the recently released Aftermath update, which added four maps, a new Scavenger mode and a vicious crossbow.