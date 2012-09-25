Popular

Battlefield 3 Armored Kill out today for non-Premium players

By

Our full verdict on Battlefield 3's latest DLC pack is inbound from pro internet gun-shooter and sometime PC Gamer Art Editor John Strike as I write this, but Tom Senior was rather impressed with Armored Kill when he got his hands on it earlier in the month .

It's Close Quarters' polar opposite, featuring BF3's biggest maps, a new tank-centric game mode and a host of new vehicles including artillery and a roaming AC-130 gunship for players to drop out of like so many heavily-armed overripe fruit.

Armored Kill is currently available from Origin for £11.99/$14.99. Check back for our Armored Kill review later in the week.

Chris Thursten

