Baldur's Gate 3 is finally happening

Baldur's Gate 3 has been announced at Google's Stadia event, confirming that Divinity: Original Sin 2 developer Larian Studios is behind the return to the Forgotten Realms. The titular city's got a new problem, one with lots of tentacles, and you can watch their grisly introduction in the teaser trailer above.

Oh dear, it's mind flayer invasion. Yes, they're not skulking around the Underdark anymore, unfortunately, and they've decided to make a new empire and, presumably, enjoy a large banquet of delicious brains.

Once again, you'll control a party of adventurers as you explore Baldur's Gate and beyond, or you can strike out with a party of fellow players. Larian says it's trying to stay true to D&D, keeping it "pure" as much as it can, while still offering players lots of the studio's trademark playful systems.

Larian's using D&D 5th Edition for the foundation and Vincke thinks players will be surprised by how many systems the developer will give them to play with as they trek across the Sword Coast.

