Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated in five categories at this year's Gayming Awards

Gayming Magazine's annual awards for celebrating queerness in videogames are back for their fourth year. The nominees have been announced and Baldur's Gate 3 is in the lead, being up for five potential awards: Game of the Year, the Gayming Magazine Readers Award, the Authentic Representation Award, Best LGBTQ Character (two nominations, one for Dame Aylin and one for Shadowheart), and Larian is also in the running for the Industry Diversity Award.

Thirsty Suitors, which we called 2023's second-best RPG about people who are too horny for their own good, has also done well. It's been nominated for Game of the Year, Best LGBTQ Indie Game, the Authentic Representation Award, and Best LGBTQ Character for its protagonist, Jala. Tchia, our pick for best open world game of 2023, has another four nominations, while Final Fantasy 16 is up for three awards.

The Gayming Awards show will be held in Los Angeles this year, and will be broadcast on Gayming Magazine's Twitch and TikTok channels at 2pm ET on April 7. "Our move to a virtual show set in LA not only ensures that the Awards can be made with higher production standards," said Gayming Awards creator Robin Gray, "but we can also increase its accessibility and reach by broadcasting at a more globally convenient time along with offering captioned streams and our new Spanish language co-stream. These changes are hugely exciting, and I’m thrilled to be celebrating LGBTQ excellence in gaming with a bigger and more diverse audience." The full list of nominees is below.

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Best LGBTQ Indie Game – powered by TikTok

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

In Stars and Time – insertdisc5

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year

Apothicdecay

Eevoh

Elix

EspeSymone

Halfmoonjoe

MysticKittenn

Sheilur

SpringSims

Authentic Representation Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Character

Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West

Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3

Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI

Jala – Thirsty Suitors

Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3

Tchia – Tchia

Industry Diversity Award

Humble Games

Larian Studios

Latinx In Gaming

Qweerty Gamers

Roll7

Women In Games International

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award

Bailey McCann

Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles

Cora Kennedy

Emma “Emzii” Rose

Slaypex & Kylie Gabor

Team Overture

LGBTQ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award