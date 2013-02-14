Just Cause creators tease new project with blurry shot of blurry men doing blurry violence

"We've got our publisher's PR crew here today. Maybe I should shake them up a little bit and leak something just for the fun of it," Avalanche founder Christofer Sundberg tweeted yesterday. Minutes later, he uploaded the instagram shot above saying "We're making awesome games at #avalanchestudios! This year will be awesome!"

But will it be Just Cause 3 awesome, or Mad Max awesome? Rumours of an Avalanche Mad Max project have been circulating for years, and a movie reboot starring Tom "Gotham's reckoning" Hardy is due next year. The battered motorbike/sidecar combo and the crowbar thing the driver's wielding fit in nicely with the regressive post apocalyptic tech of Mad Max, but the driver also sports the dark shirt and shoulder straps favoured by Just Cause protagonist, Rico. Hmmm, what do you think?