Australia, win a copy of the Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies expansion

Thanks to Five Star Games, PC Gamer is giving away 10 copies of the Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies expansion pack. The standalone package is worth $29.95 and releases June 25, but you can pre-order it now . As the name implies, Western Front Armies will feature Western front settings with the addition of the German Oberkommando and US forces. Other additions include new weapons, infantry, vehicles and upgrades, as well as the ability to create custom games.

To go in the draw, answer the following question in 50 words or less: if you were in charge, what kind of Company of Heroes 2 expansion pack would you create? Click through to this page to enter.

Entries close Monday June 23. Entries are open to Australians only.