Aussie web store applies Internet Explorer 7 tax "to help make the internet a better place"

With the help of some almost illegible notations passed to me by the PCGamer.com browser analysis badger, I happen to know that roughly 12% of you are using Internet Explorer right now. You might want to consider migrating to another browser if you're using version 7, the BBC report that an Australian online store have started to add an IE7 "tax" charge onto orders made through Microsoft's decrepit browser.

Kogan.com is the store, named after its CEO, Ruslan Kogan. He told the BBC that the store found that while only 3% of customers who used the site visited using IE7, Kogan's IT team were spending a lot of their time making sure the site was compatible with ancient software. "I was constantly on the line to my web team. The amount of work and effort involved in making our website look normal on IE7 equalled the combined time of designing for Chrome, Safari and Firefox," he said.

So Kogan has now decided to pass the cost of that time onto IE7 users, but he doesn't think anyone will actually pay the charge. He hopes that it'll encourage that 3% to shift to a more current version of IE, or one of the many alternatives. The tax is set at 6.8%, 0.1% for every month since IE7's release.

"As Internet citizens, we all have a responsibility to make the Internet a better place. By taking these measures, we are doing our bit," says the latest Kogan blog post.

"This will help us increase our efficiency, help keep prices for all smart shoppers down, and hopefully help eradicate the world of the pain in the rear that is IE7!"

