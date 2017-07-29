You showed us your dream daddies, and we're eternally grateful

Last week we asked you to show us your dream daddies. No, not your ideal father figures in real life, but the man you imagine when you think of—well, the imaginary cartoon man you'd like to guide through the choppy waters of the dad dating scene. And by dad dating, we mean dads dating other dads, exclusively. It's the premise of Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator, which starts of with a great character customizer, proven by some of the fantastic fathers you sent our way. Here are some of the best entries we received, with their provided descriptions attached (if they had one).

Some comments have been edited for grammar and clarity.

Dad: Hulk Hogan

Designed by: Katarzyna Vidavidtch

"Oops."

What you do mean, oops?

Dad: Adam Wilde

Designer: Mathilde Semin

"Adam Wilde, the Hipster Dad. ( Am I using "hipster" right ? Help me, Amanda ! ) King of trying too hard, very nitpicky on punctuation, and ready to mocha-out with one hot barista."

Every use of 'hipster' is the correct use. If I breathe or sip from a mug, I get called a hipster from someone in the building across the street. Fire away.

Dad: Al Nyason

Designed by: Al

"My dad is pretty much a total drama queen, but he is also a total worrywart and tends to try and get Amanda to talk to him about her problems instead of letting her have her space. He apologizes for it though nonetheless. He knows when he is at fault. He just really gets worried easily. But other than that, he doesn't mind if he embarrasses himself with his antics with Amanda since he likes showing everyone that he has a good relationship with her. He tries his best to be the dad who his daughter can see as someone she can talk to when she can't talk to anyone else."

Dad: Geralt

Designed by: Matthias

This dad needs no introduction.

Dad: Vince "Vinny" McCurdgeon

Designer: Mag Magnet

"He is the dad I would be, had I been born a dad. aLSO I SAW HIS LOOKALIKE IN A MALL TODAY??? I MADE HIM REAL!!!!!

PS I LOVE THIS GAME"

Dad: Geralt

Designed by: Tirahmisu

"Is he daddy Geralt enough for you?" asked Tirahmisu in their submission.

Absolutely.

Dad: Cornelius Flowers

Designed by: Ronny

"My dadsona is Cornelious Flowers, freshly stepped out of an early '90s small town indie flick."

Played by a young Ryan Gosling, apparently.

Dad: Yui Plisetsky

Designed by: Lanean

This dad design is based on Yurio from the popular anime series, Yuri on Ice.

Dad: Jack Harper

Designed by: Melanie Hawke

"Beard and hair matches the outfit, of course. A good dad. A good egg."

That's a man, not an egg!

Dad: Mishka Medvedev

Designed by: Loki Duck

"This is my dadsona Mishka Medvedev c: He's a Russian papa that looks grumpy and tired all the time but is actually really loving and friendly and speaks in broken English.

His name also basically means Teddy Bearson. XD"

Dad: Mayne Kretzky

Designed by: Gokazaru

"My dadsona is an ice hockey coach named Mayne Kretzky. Like Wayne Gretzky, but with my initials."

So far, two of the dads we chose have ice-skating skills. Dads, take note.

Dad: Eggnips McGee

Designed by: Brandykins

"Basically the male me, haha."

Cool, cool, but where can someone get that t-shirt? Asking for a friend.