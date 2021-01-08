You can now buy NZXT's H1 case without worry it will catch on fire

NZXT has revised its H1 chassis, the mini-ITX PC case that bears a strong resemblance to the Xbox Series X console, so that it no longer is a fire hazard. And as such, sales of the case have resumed in its online store.

The case is not a cheap one at $350. However, it's not just a chassis—it also comes with a fully modular 650W SFX power supply unit with 80 Plus Gold certification, and an all-in-one liquid cooler with a 140mm radiator. So it's more of a starter kit than simply a case.

It's actually a great case too, now that the fire hazard has been addressed, as NZXT noted on Twitter.

The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX case has been updated to address the safety issue and is once again available for sale!

Pre-revision units were affected by a faulty design with regards to how the graphics card gets installed. Due to its rectangle shape, the graphics card sits vertically inside the chassis, with a PCIe riser cable connecting it to the motherboard. As it turned out, the PCIe riser assembly caused the issue. Or more precisely, the screws for the riser cable were the problem.

"The two screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis may cause an electrical short circuit in the printed circuit board that may overheat and create the possibility of a fire hazard. While this issue impacts a small percentage of cases, we are playing it safe and are developing a simple-to-use repair kit that you can install without having to ship your case anywhere," NZXT explained last month.

It's a rather simple fix that basically entails using different screws. NZXT has resumed selling the case on its website, presumably with the same new screws that comprise its repair kit. Retailers like Amazon and Newegg will eventually begin selling the case again as well, though it's not clear exactly when—NZXT says it will "slowly roll out" to retail partners.

Same goes for NZXT's prebuilt BLD PCs. Versions with the H1 chassis have resumed as well, starting at $1,799.