World of Warcraft's Mage Tower is returning, for good this time

The solo challenge will be available from next week.

(Image credit: Blizzard)
Blizzard has announced that the Mage Tower is returning to World of Warcraft as a permanent fixture in Azeroth. You can access it on the Broken Shore from March 29.

The Mage Tower was first introduced during the Legion expansion and allowed players to test their skills inside this solo instance, each tuned to the class and specialisation of your character. It was a pretty big deal at the time, not only allowing you to claim specific Artifact appearances for your weapon but to prove that you knew the ins and outs of your class well enough to overcome the challenge.

Since then, players have been pleading for the return of the Mage Tower—or at the very least, something like it. Blizzard seemed to relent during the Shadowlands 9.1.5 patch in November 2021 when they brought the Mage Tower back as part of the Legion Timewalking event. But because of the way Timewalking works, and how it rotates through the various expansions when it does come back into the rotation, it meant the Mage Tower would only ever be up for one week every six months or so.

"Having heard feedback and seen how it has played out, we agree that a personal skill challenge being available only for a short window of time every few months isn't in the spirit of these types of events." the Blizzard post reads. "As such, starting on the week of March 29, the Mage Tower will be accessible at any time, no longer tied to the Legion Timewalking Bonus Event."

As with the Timewalking version, you won't be able to earn Artifact appearances from the returning Mage Tower. You'll get a "Legion-themed" transmog set though, and if you're up for it, completing every challenge will reward you with a mount. At the very least, it's something to keep you busy while waiting for the new expansion announcement, next month.

Sarah James

