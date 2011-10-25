World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video shows pandas pandering in Pandaria

http://youtu.be/IiH6x2KHWzQ

A bamboo curry's worth of information on World of Warcraft's panda-based race has hit the internet. In addition to Blizzard confirming details of the new animation system, an official website has launched and a video of the bears in action has leaked.

The video, sneakily shot by MMO-Champion , shows Pandaria's starting area, as well as the impressive animations that bring the cuddly warriors to life. According to Blizzard art director, Chris Robinson, the Pandaren have ten times the facial bones as other races, making them more mobile and expressive. That's good news even if you're not planning to play as a panda. Blizzard say they'll be retro-fitting the tech to the old races, eventually.

Robinson said that “I want to stress as well that it's a massive undertaking to go back and do this. And to a lot of people it's something that won't be considered shiny new content.” Blizzard are also concerned about maintaining the "look and feel of the original models," and want to find a way of revamping the old races that won't put off players who have spent years with their characters.