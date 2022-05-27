Today's Wordle answer #342: Friday, May 27

Have you been scouring the internet for the Wordle May 27 (342) answer? When in doubt, I like to use for a theme to keep the guesses flowing. LOTUS followed by TULIP, GRAPE after MELON, FOXES and MOUSE—they may not be the most efficient guesses out there, but sometimes a little word association feels more personally productive than reaching for a disconnected list.

Maybe you're not here for today's puzzle at all, and came by to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help you out. I've prepared a helpful clue, I've got the answer ready and waiting, and if you'd like someone to explain how Wordle works I'd be happy to talk you through the rules.

Wordle May 27: A helpful hint

Not quite a crown, but always sparkly, this impressive and often expensive head ornament tends to be saved for weddings, special occasions, and more formal nights out. There's a repeated vowel today, so keep that in mind.

Today's Wordle 342 answer

Let's keep your win streak safe and sound. The answer to the May 27 (342) Wordle is TIARA.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.