Windows 11 is out now and ready for you to download

Windows 11 is out now. Microsoft's latest operating system is official available to download in something resembling a final release build, and if you fancy taking it for a spin it's a fairly simple process to update to Windows 11 on your gaming PC.

Microsoft dropped its newly-numbered OS close to a day early in some areas of the world, which means you could've spent all night with Windows 11. Lucky you.

New features with Windows 11 include a redesigned Microsoft Store, new look and feel Start Menu and Taskbar, built-in support for Android apps, and its new AutoHDR feature.

That said, we're not quite convinced that Windows 11 is an OS worthy of your gaming PC just yet. It's not that it doesn't look flashy and come with some new features worth talking about, it's just that, despite its official 'release', it still feels an operating system very much in beta.

We also can't believe some of these old Windows menus are still going strong.

Though that said, we've tried the new OS out on some of our own machines in the weeks leading up to launch, and found a few things we like in the new OS, such as its soothing new sounds, the redesigned app window experience, and the new window snap functionality.

Is that worth the price of admission? You can be the judge of that with your own Windows 11 installation from the download page , that is if you don't fancy waiting for Microsoft to update your machine for you sometime next year and your system meets the stringent processor requirements.

The easiest way to install Windows 11 is to follow the steps for Microsoft's Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Failing that, Installation Media should provide a handy alternative for users with a decent USB drive close at hand, though that's proved a little flaky for us so far. An easy ISO download, however, is always the most straightforward option.