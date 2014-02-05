Waves: Arena Tactics is now on Kickstarter; £30,000 goal for the top-down shooter sequel

I'm normally immune to the draw of competitive leaderboard chasing. Waves was one of the few that penetrated my usually pacifist shell, leading to a few weeks of intense competition among friends. It was an elegantly designed twin-stick arena shooter, in which increasing your combo gave a temporary bomb power-up that would further increase your combo, thus granting more bombs, thus further increasing your combo, and so on.
Now, one-man outfit Squid In A Box has released a Kickstarter for the sequel, titled Waves: Arena Tactics. Rather than a simple score attack, this time the game will support custom loadouts and procedural levels, giving a sense of progression, exploration and build tailoring to the experience. The Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise £30,000 in 22 days.
The game has already been in development for two years, with much of the game already playable in online or offline modes. Here's what Squid In A Box, aka Robert Hale, has already achieved:
- Procedural Arena Generation
- Inventory and Equipment System
- Modular Weapons, Buffs and Debuffs system
- All new AI interface
- Online Multiplayer Integrated with Steamworks
- Ten Unique Weapons
- Five Super Weapons
- Eight Support Items
- Ten Single Player Arenas
- Eight Enemies
And the hoped for £30,000? Here's what it will help to achieve:
- Soundtrack by Robert Stjärnström of Machinae Supremacy
- Five Singleplayer Game Modes
- Five Competitive multiplayer Game Modes
- Two Co-Operative mulitplayer Game Modes
- Seven New Enemies
- Dozens of Upgrades
- New GUI
- New Arena and Enemy Art
- Multiplayer Arenas
- Testing and Balancing and Testing and Balancing
As always with Kickstarter, there are a list of potential backer rewards, with game access costing £10, and beta access available for £35.
Thanks, RPS .